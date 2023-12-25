Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

