Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.