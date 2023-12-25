ATB Capital Analysts Give NOV (NYSE:NOV) a $33.00 Price Target

ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.94.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. NOV’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NOV by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

