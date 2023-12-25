AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $119.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.60. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its position in AstroNova by 14.3% in the second quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AstroNova by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

