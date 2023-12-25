Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Director Acquires $4,588,000.00 in Stock

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,832,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 16th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,074,608 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $246.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astria Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,364,141 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,044,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 349,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.