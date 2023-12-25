Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Director Acquires $4,588,000.00 in Stock

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,588,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,832,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 16th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,074,608 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,995,698.08.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $246.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,364,141 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,044,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 349,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

