ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASOMY. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 445 ($5.63) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 500 ($6.32) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $5.30 on Friday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

