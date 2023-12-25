Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $50.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARVN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.94. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Arvinas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

