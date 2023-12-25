Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 11,234 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $520.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $536.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

