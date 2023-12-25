Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,674,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 99,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $99.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

