Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) versus Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Critical Contrast

Arjo AB (publ) and Owens & Minor are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arjo AB (publ) and Owens & Minor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arjo AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Owens & Minor 1 3 1 0 2.00

Owens & Minor has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Owens & Minor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owens & Minor is more favorable than Arjo AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

98.0% of Owens & Minor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Owens & Minor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arjo AB (publ) and Owens & Minor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arjo AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Owens & Minor $10.23 billion 0.15 $22.39 million ($1.54) -12.96

Owens & Minor has higher revenue and earnings than Arjo AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Arjo AB (publ) and Owens & Minor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arjo AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Owens & Minor -1.14% 8.06% 1.40%

Summary

Owens & Minor beats Arjo AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics. The company also provides dementia and bariatric room assessment solutions, as well as clinical consulting, maintenance, and equipment rental and financing solutions. It serves private and public institutions that provide acute and long-term care. Arjo AB (publ) was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, including supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; and various programs to provide outsourced logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers. The Patient Direct segment provides products and services for in-home care and delivery across diabetes treatment, home respiratory therapy, and obstructive sleep apnea treatment. This segment supplies a range of other home medical equipment, patient care products, including ostomy, wound care, urology, incontinence and other products and services. It serves multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians' practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

