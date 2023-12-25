Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

META stock opened at $353.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $357.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.85 and a 200-day moving average of $308.06.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

