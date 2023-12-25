Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

RKDA opened at $2.95 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 279.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.