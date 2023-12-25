ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Critical Review

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ARC Resources and Vitesse Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vitesse Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.65%. Vitesse Energy has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

This table compares ARC Resources and Vitesse Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 28.52% 25.91% 15.51% Vitesse Energy -7.35% -1.09% -0.87%

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vitesse Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. ARC Resources pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Vitesse Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.35 $1.77 billion $2.19 6.79 Vitesse Energy $300.07 million 2.15 $118.90 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Vitesse Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc. focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

