Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Decreased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $162.05 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

