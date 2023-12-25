Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 142.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

