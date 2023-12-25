Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $348.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

