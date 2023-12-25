Analyzing Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medigus and Biotricity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Medigus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $110.28 million 0.04 -$9.81 million N/A N/A Biotricity $11.11 million 0.85 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.69

Medigus has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biotricity 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medigus and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Biotricity has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 990.91%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Medigus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Medigus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medigus and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90%

Volatility & Risk

Medigus has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biotricity beats Medigus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medigus

(Get Free Report)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.