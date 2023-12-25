Analysts Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $96.75

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $73.98 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 389.39 and a beta of 0.37.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,244,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

