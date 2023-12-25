Analysts Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Price Target at $67.42

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,601.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 112,295 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

