Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $97.00

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341,075 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.