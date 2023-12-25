Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $97.00

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341,075 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
