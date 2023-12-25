Analysts Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target at $598.08

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $598.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $488.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

