Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target at $59.75

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MORF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Morphic by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Morphic by 1,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,590,000 after acquiring an additional 488,849 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Morphic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after acquiring an additional 359,764 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

