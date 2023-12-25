Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $36.71

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,560,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,504,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

KYMR stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.17. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.