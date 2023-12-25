Analysts Set Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Price Target at $15.75

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Herbalife in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Herbalife

Herbalife Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HLF opened at $15.07 on Friday. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.