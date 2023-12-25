Analysts Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT at $77.60

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Commvault Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $65,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,325.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -190.29 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.