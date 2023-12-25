Analysts Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price at $19.43

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.
CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Institutional Trading of Certara
Certara Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
