Analysts Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price at $19.43

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Certara by 584.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Certara by 103.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 42.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

