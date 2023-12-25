Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price at $128.63

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,546,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.19. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

