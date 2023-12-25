Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target at $13.63

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.87. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,848,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,197 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 261,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,332,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 365,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

