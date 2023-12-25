Analysts Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $85.33

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

