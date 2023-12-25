Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Lifted to “Buy” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.17.

ADI stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

