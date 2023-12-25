Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $979.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.81.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.