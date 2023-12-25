Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
