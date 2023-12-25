Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

