Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $383.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $365.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $388.50.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $376.05 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $382.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.81 and its 200-day moving average is $338.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.