American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 384.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 104.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.0 %

American Water Works stock opened at $131.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.76. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

