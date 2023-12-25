American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Trimmed by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $215.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.62. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.