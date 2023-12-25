American Tower Co. (AMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.70 on February 1st

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.
American Tower has raised its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 139.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE AMT opened at $215.19 on Monday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of American Tower
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
