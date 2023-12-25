American Tower Co. (AMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.70 on February 1st

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

American Tower has raised its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 139.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

NYSE AMT opened at $215.19 on Monday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

