American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

AEL opened at $55.83 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

About American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 254,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

