American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AEL opened at $55.83 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
