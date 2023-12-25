Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

DOX stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

