AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $188.01 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.34.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
