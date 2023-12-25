AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $188.01 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.