Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the software’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.86.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALTR

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $42,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,826.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,766 shares of company stock valued at $16,504,884. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the software’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $758,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,605 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.