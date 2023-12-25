AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
AlloVir Trading Down 67.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
