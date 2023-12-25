AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AlloVir Trading Down 67.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $87.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlloVir Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in AlloVir by 427.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,644,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after buying an additional 5,384,194 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,597,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after buying an additional 1,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 72.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,728,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 728,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.