AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $150.36. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

