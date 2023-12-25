Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $202.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 291.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

