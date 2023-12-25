Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $202.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.35.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
