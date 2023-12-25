Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.46. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

