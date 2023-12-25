Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

