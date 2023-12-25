Advocate Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 23.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.73. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

