ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $20.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $598,144.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,277.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,930 shares of company stock worth $6,394,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after buying an additional 5,006,300 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,269,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

