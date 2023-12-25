Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASO. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASO opened at $62.40 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

