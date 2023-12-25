abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (TSE:FAP) Director Radhika Ajmera Purchases 6,000 Shares

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (TSE:FAP – Get Free Report) Director Radhika Ajmera purchased 6,000 shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.

Shares of TSE:FAP opened at C$2.60 on Monday. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.55.

ABRDN Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

