AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by City State Bank

City State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

